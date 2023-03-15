Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Gold prices in India continue to surge for 24 carat and 22 carat

The prices of both 24 carat and 22 carat gold have increased significantly across various major cities in the country.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2023 10:17 IST
Gold prices in India continue to surge
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India continue to surge for 24 carat and 22 carat on 15th march

Gold prices today: Over the past 24 hours, the cost of both 24 carat and 22 carat gold has seen a substantial increase in India. As of March 15th, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 57,600, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 52,770.

Various major cities throughout India have observed changes in gold prices. In Chennai, the current cost of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 52,285, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 47,927.

 

In Delhi, the rate of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,130, with 22 carat gold (10 grams) priced at Rs 53,300. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 57,980, and 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,150. The cost of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 57,980, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 53,150. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, the current cost of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 57,980, with 10 grams of 22 carat gold costing Rs 53,150. Over the past 24 hours, the rates have risen by Rs 760.

