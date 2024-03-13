AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site gets five-star grading from British Safety Council

Follow us on Image Source : @GAUTAM_ADANI/X Gautam Adani

The Hyderabad data centre of AdaniConneX – the joint venture between the Adani Group, India’s largest private infrastructure and energy provider, and EdgeConneX, one of the world’s largest private data centre operators – has received a Five-Star grade in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council. This global recognition makes AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site the first data centre in India to receive such an honour and demonstrates its commitment to the continual improvement of health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The site underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit included documentation review and interviews with senior management, employees and key stakeholders, along with a sampling of operational activities. It measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and conducted a detailed review of almost 60 components.

As one of India’s fastest-growing players, AdaniConneX is building a 1 GW data centre platform powered by renewable energy in key locations, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and Pune. In the age of artificial intelligence, the strategic deployment of a comprehensive network of data centres will accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, fuelling India’s digital ambitions.

Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council, said, “The award of a five-star grade, following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit, is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation committed to improvement in its health and safety arrangements, and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and well-being.”

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer of AdaniConneX, said, “Safety serves as the bedrock of our growth. We are steadfast in building a ‘culture of care’ and zero harm across sites. We have initiated multiple initiatives around people development, site digitalization, and process enhancement in adherence to global best practices. The coveted five-star grading by the British Safety Council will inspire us to further our mission of building safer construction sites while delivering an efficient and best-in-class customer experience.”

About the Five-Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit

The Five-Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practice techniques.

The audit process is carried out through documentation review, management and other stakeholder interviews, as well as operational sampling.

Those organisations that achieve a five-star grading following the audit become eligible to enter the British Safety Council Sword of Honour Awards, which recognise excellence in the management of health and safety.

The award scheme is an independently adjudicated process, which requires five-star achievers to build upon the audit findings and provide a written submission on their continual improvement planning.

About British Safety Council

Notably, British Safety Council believes that no one should be injured or made ill through their work. Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

As part of its charitable work, the British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for all sectors, and facilitates and promotes best practices around the world. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

