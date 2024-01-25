Forbes Global Properties enters Indian real estate market, to build projects, offer consultancy

Follow us on Image Source : FORBES INDIA Forbes Global Properties to transform real estate sector in India

US-based property giant Forbes is all set to enter the Indian real estate market with the grand debut of India Forbes Global Properties. Forbes is a 100-year-old brand associated with the who's who of the world and millionaires around the globe.

India Forbes Global Properties is an extension of Forbes Global Properties. Membership for the firm is the invitation-only network reserved for the most distinguished brokerages in select cities and second-home destinations, representing many of the world's finest homes for sale.

Forbes Global Properties will set a global benchmark of luxurious living in India. The platform will seamlessly connect high-net-worth individuals, investors, and real estate enthusiasts with some of the most coveted and distinctive properties in the country.

It aims to showcase the finest properties from the most elite locations and the move also signals Forbes Global Properties' strategic expansion into one of the world's most dynamic and burgeoning markets, promising discerning investors unprecedented access to a curated portfolio of ultra-luxurious homes, estates, and premium developments. The post-covid world has witnessed a sudden surge in the sales market of property of luxury and high luxury. That is what has drawn Forbes Global Properties to India and makes India one of the most favoured nations for investment.

Forbes Global Properties' excitement towards entering the Indian real estate market was palpable, as we could see the CEO and the Board Chair of Forbes Global Properties announcing their plans to cater to India's ultra-luxurious living.

In India's 14 Tier 1 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, there have been 4.13 lakh new launches, out of which there were 14,754 luxury projects (per unit more than Rs 5 crore) and almost all, 14,654 had immediate takers. It is noteworthy that the luxury projects make nearly 4 per cent of the total launches.

Announcing the launch Michael W. Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties, said, "It is an absolute honour to welcome India Forbes Global Properties to our international network. Our expansion into India is particularly meaningful. The nation's burgeoning markets present unlimited opportunities for discerning buyers and investors seeking ultra-luxurious homes, coveted estates, and premium developments."

"Honestly, we are attracted here because our clientele is attracted here. Our focus is on our consumer base, which are high net worth and ultra high net worth buyers and sellers of property. We are really delighted because when we get information of an area, city or country where we know that there is opportunity, then a big part of my job kicks in which is selection, looking for finest brokerages and people that we would like to extend membership to," said Jalbert while responding to a media query on what attracted Forbes to invest in India.

While Matt Beall, Board Chair, Forbes Global Properties, said, "Forbes Global Properties is honoured to make its foray into the luxury real estate market in India. Through our newest member, India Forbes Global Properties, we look forward to introducing the world to a curated collection of homes that exemplify luxury and reflect the country's unique cultural and architectural diversity."

India Forbes Global Properties Chairman, AK Sharma said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Forbes is launching Forbes Global Properties in India. As the Chairman, I firmly believe that this alliance will epitomize luxury in Indian real estate. The crème-de-la-crème of our nation deserves to find a space that complements their style and stature, and with Forbes, we are here to realise it for them."

Mona Vij, Director, India Forbes Global Properties said, "Though luxury knows no limits, with Forbes Global Properties, we aspire to establish new standards of opulence, aiming to make it the cornerstone in Indian real estate. And as India experiences exponential growth, we are confident that our vision will set a global benchmark of luxurious living in India."

Exclusive offerings

Exclusive offerings

Discerning clients can expect a diverse range of exceptional properties, from sprawling estates in the verdant hills of Himachal Pradesh to luxurious penthouses overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

Forbes Global Properties will showcase a carefully curated collection of homes that exemplify the epitome of luxury, reflecting the unique cultural and architectural diversity of India.

Their first offering will be in New Delhi with a 7-acre plot with high-end retail street, club and a luxurious hotel.

Strategic Partnership

India Forbes Global Properties has tied up with the JV of Orange Smart City in Navi Mumbai for development of 1200 acres of land.

The project will see a building of up to 10 lakh crore square feet amounting to Rupees 1 lakh 20 thousand crore. This will be amongst the first projects.

Apart from this India Forbes Global Properties in collaboration with leading real estate developers and agencies in India, Forbes Global Properties ensures seamless integration into the local market.

