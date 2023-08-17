Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Governor of Japan Bank, seeks investments for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FINMININDIA Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday welcomed Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a functioning commitment with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), EXIM Bank of India and other monetary organisations refering to tremendous chance for interest in the country.

During the meeting with JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu in New Delhi, both exchanged views on JBIC's recent activities in India contributing towards Japan's venture focus of five trillion yen throughout the following five years.

"The Union Finance Minister observed that India has been ranked by the JBIC as one of the most attractive #investment destinations in recent years' survey of Japanese manufacturing companies and encouraged engagement of JBIC with Indian financial institutions such as Exim Bank @IndiaEximBank, NIIF and lending banks to leverage the strength and complementarities of both countries," the finance ministry said in a statement posted on X.

More details are awaited...

