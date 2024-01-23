Cyber attack cases in India rise 15 per cent in 2023: Report

The number of cyber attack cases in India increased by 15 percent per week on average in 2023, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point. This places India as the second-most targeted nation in the Asia-Pacific region, trailing only behind Taiwan, which experienced 3,050 incidents per week.

Globally, organisations faced an average of 1,158 weekly cyber attacks, marking a 1 percent increase from 2022. In India, the number of weekly attacks per organisation reached 2,138, reflecting a significant 15 percent rise since the previous year. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India had the second-highest increase in attacks at 15 percent, following Korea's 21 percent surge since 2022.

"In 2023, India received 2,138 weekly attacks per organisation, which is a 15 percent surge since 2022. Within APAC, India emerges as the second most targeted nation with 2,138 weekly attacks per organisation, trailing only behind Taiwan's 3,050 incidents," Check Point said.

On a regional scale, the Asia Pacific region led with the highest average number of weekly attacks, totaling 1,930 attacks per organisation, a 3 percent increase from the previous year. Africa also experienced a notable 12 percent year-on-year increase, reaching an average of 1,900 attacks per organisation.

The data provided by Check Point revealed changes in attack patterns across sectors. While the education and research sector, previously a prime target, saw a notable 12 percent decrease in attacks, it remained at the top of the list for the highest volume of cyber attacks.

The retail and wholesale sectors faced a significant 22 percent increase, indicating a shift in attacker focus. Additionally, the healthcare sector experienced a 3 percent increase in attacks, which is concerning due to the critical nature of its services.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: India overtakes Hong Kong to become fourth-largest stock market globally

READ MORE: Stock markets update: Sensex surges over 560 points, Nifty up by 160 points to 21,732 in early trade