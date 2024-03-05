Bitcoin reaches record high amidst investor interest, global market dynamics

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, soared to a new all-time high on Tuesday, reaching a staggering price of $69,202. This milestone surpassed the previous peak of $68,999.99 recorded in November 2021, marking a significant uptrend in the cryptocurrency's value.

Market resilience and economic outlook

Bitcoin's remarkable climb, witnessing a surge of nearly 160% since October and a notable 44% increase in February alone, reflects its resilience amidst challenging market conditions. The cryptocurrency has rebounded from the crypto winter of 2022, characterised by a prolonged period of market downturn and notable corporate bankruptcies and scandals.

Global market dynamics

The cryptocurrency market has also received a boost from global economic dynamics, particularly the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing U.S. interest rates. This anticipation has contributed to Bitcoin's upward trajectory, signalling a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market.

Anticipation of halving event

Analysts have pointed to the anticipation surrounding Bitcoin's upcoming halving event in April as another key factor driving its value. The halving event, occurring every four years, involves reducing the rate at which new tokens are released, along with the rewards given to miners. With Bitcoin's total supply capped at 21 million, the prospect of limited supply has further fueled investor optimism and contributed to Bitcoin's soaring price.

