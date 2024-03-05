Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
RBI directs JM Financial Products Limited to halt financing against shares, debentures

The RBI has directed JM Financial Products Limited to cease financing against shares and debentures due to significant deficiencies observed in its lending practices. This directive, prompted by a review of the company's books, aims to ensure financial stability and uphold regulatory standards.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 18:52 IST
RBI JMFPL
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in New Delhi.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a directive to JM Financial Products Limited (JMFPL) to immediately cease all forms of financing against shares and debentures. This included the sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) shares and subscriptions to debentures. However, the company is permitted to continue servicing its existing loan accounts through regular collection and recovery procedures.

Basis of action

The RBI's decision stemmed from significant deficiencies observed in loans sanctioned by JMFPL for IPO financing and Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) subscriptions. The regulatory action follows a limited review of the company's books, prompted by information provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Immediate effect

The directive mandated an immediate cessation of all financing activities related to shares and debentures by JMFPL. This proactive measure aims to address concerns raised by the observed deficiencies and ensure the integrity and stability of the financial system.

Continued oversight

The RBI's move underscored its commitment to vigilant oversight and regulatory enforcement within the financial sector. By swiftly intervening to address identified shortcomings, the central bank aims to uphold the highest standards of financial governance and protect the interests of stakeholders.

