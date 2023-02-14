Aero India 2023: UK plans to deepen defence ties, collaborate across fields

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UK IN INDIA The UK team at Aero India 2023 included Minister for Defence Procurement Alex Chalk, Air Vice-Marshal Richard Maddison of the Royal Air Force and British manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, MBDA UK, Thales UK and others

The UK government on Monday said that the UK defence sector was deployed in India’s premier air show, Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru with keen interest in collaborating with India in research, training and development.

The UK team at Aero India 2023 included Minister for Defence Procurement Alex Chalk, Air Vice-Marshal Richard Maddison of the Royal Air Force and British manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, MBDA UK, Thales UK, BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace and Leonardo. There were also representatives from government, defence, and the military.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said that the UK delegations are supporting ‘Atmanirbharta’ at Aero India 2023. The delegation will meet several Indian stakeholders this week. They will also advance discussions on important collaborations like partnership to develop jet engines and technology for maritime electric propulsion to reaffirm UK’s support to not only ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Create in India’.

The British High Commissioner further said the UK is looking to deepen its relationship with India. He added that the UK is already in trade with India, negotiating FTA, and topping the number of Indian students in the UK. The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yelahanka Air Force station complex in Bengaluru on February 13. The event will witness participation from 98 countries and around 800 defence firms.



FAQ

1- What is the aim of Aero India 2023?

Aero India 2023 aims at showcasing the nation's growth and capabilities in the aerospace sector and also attracting investments and collaborations in manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters and military equipment.

2- Which are the defence companies that will participate in Aero India 2023?

Airbus, Boeing, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, BrahMos Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, Dassault Aviation, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, SAAB, Safran are some of the big defence companies that will participate in Aero India 2023.

