AdiGroup forays into cloud computing market in India

AdiGroup said that the four sectors will be major consumers of cloud services as more transactions and information moves from on-premises client-server infrastructure to distributed cloud-driven platforms.

India TV Business Desk Edited by: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2022 21:02 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

The new partnership will span four fundamental pillars of society, namely, education, healthcare, defence and transportation.

As the cloud computing industry continues to grow exponentially, London-based AdiGroup has come together with Crayon India to deliver the next-generation cloud services. 

The importance of digitisation and the need to adopt the new technological landscape has been growing over the years but it was especially emphasized during the pandemic. 

Thus, AdiGroup and Crayon India came together to cater for the need of different sectors. The new partnership will span four fundamental pillars of society, namely, education, healthcare, defence and transportation.

"Inclusion, accessibility, and social impact are at the heart of our strategy as we contribute to making emerging nations of today developed countries of tomorrow," Sanjay Viswanathan, chairman, AdiGroup, said.

Sairam Jayaraman, CEO, AdiTech, said that developing and delivering innovative cloud products and services for the public sector will ease the flow of information and ensure a seamless and swift experience on the cloud.

The aim of the cloud partnership is to ensure that citizens can benefit from reimagined cloud services that will give them a superior experience with the government and public departments.

