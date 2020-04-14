Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

Image Source : PTI IndiGo/File

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased manner. The airline's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.

"Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines," the airline said in its press release.

"In its endeavour to reconnect critical air corridors post the lockdown, IndiGo, India's leading airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, 2020," it added.

