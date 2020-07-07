Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra granted bail after parents tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud has granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra.

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud has granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra who was arrested and serving jail term for around three years. The top court has allowed bail as his parents have been infected with coronavirus and are hospitalised.

The Supreme Court informed that both his parents are COVID-19 positive and admitted to the ICU. Chandra has been granted bail for a month. The real estate company's promoter Chandra had been in jail for almost 3 years in the homebuyers' case.

SC allows bail as his both parents are not well and hospitalised#SupremeCourt#Unitech — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 7, 2020

The court, however, declined bail to Chandra's younger brother, who is also in jail in the case involving alleged siphoning of money paid by homebuyers in their project.

In 2017, both Chandra and his brother Ajay were sent to jail in a cheating case registered against them by investors in Anthea and Wild Flower Country housing projects.

In 2015, a case was registered based on the complaint of two Delhi residents, who alleged that Unitech convinced them to book a flat at Wild Flowers Country in Gurgaon for Rs 57.34 lakh in August 2011.

On October 30, 2017, the top court had ordered that Sanjay Chandra would get bail only after the real estate group deposited Rs 750 crore with the Registry.

(With inputs from IANS)

