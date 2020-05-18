Oppo suspends Noida factory operations after 6 workers test COVID-19 +ve; 3,000 staffs to be screened

Image Source : FILE Oppo suspends Noida factory operations after 6 workers test +ve; 3,000 staffs to be screened for coronavirus

At least six workers at the Greater Noida factory of Chinese smartphone brand Oppo have positive for coronavirus, leading to all operations being suspended till further notice. According to report, soon after the coronavirus cases were confirmed at Oppo factory in Kasna, Greater Noida, the work was immediately halted on Sunday till further notice.

"We have been asked not to come to the factory as six Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice," an Oppo worker told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

"Do not go to work tomorrow. Everyone is at home waiting for the company's next notice," read an internal Oppo post.

Oppo has suspended operations till the time it completes screening of all 3,000 employees at the plant. An Oppo India spokesperson said in a statement that they have done Covid-19 testing for more than 3,000 employees for which test results are awaited.

The company has send sample of all employees who have to join work for coronavirus testing.

"As an organisation that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo said in a late night statement on Sunday.

The company had resumed the operations on Friday after it got permission from the UP government for it with around 30 per cent of employees.

Oppo said it will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols.

"We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," the statement said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage