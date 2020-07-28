Movie ticket prices to be slashed by 15 per cent once multiplexes reopen

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Multiplexes may reduce ticket prices to woo audience.

Multiplexes particularly PVR cinemas, INOX Leisure may cut ticket prices once they are reopened amid the pandemic to woo customers seeking to bring back the audience to theatres. Several reports suggest that cinema halls may reopen from August 1 after Information and Broadcasting secretary wrote to MHA to consider reopening of cinema halls in August.

According to The Economic Times, it is not clear how much discount on tickets will PVR and INOX would give but officials say ticket prices may by reduced by 10-15 per cent.

Speaking on reducing ticket prices for some initial weeks once cinemas are re-opened, PVR CEO Gautam Dutta said they don't have expectations of customer footfall for the first two months. Therefore, ticket prices may be reduced to attract the audience as they would like to make them witness what kind of arrangements have been made in cinema halls.

"For the first 2-3 weeks, there will be introductory pricing. We don't have any expectations for the first two months. We would like to call customers and privileged members to come and see the kind of safety measures we have undertaken," Economic Times quoted PVR CEO Gautam Dutta saying.

A couple of days back, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry recommended to the Union Home Ministry that cinema halls all over the country be allowed to reopen in August. I&B Secretary Amit Khare indicated this at a close-door industry interaction with the CII Media Committee on Friday.

Khare said that he has recommended that cinema halls may be allowed to reopen all over India as early as August 1 - or at the latest, around August 31. The formula suggested is that alternate seats in the first row and then the next row be kept vacant and proceeding in this fashion throughout.

(With inputs from IANS)

