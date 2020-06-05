Image Source : PTI Motor Insurance: Cars, bikes damaged in cyclone? Here's how you can file for claim

Motor Insurance Claim: India has witnessed two 'severe' cyclonic storms, Amphan and Nisarga, which had struck eastern and western coastal regions in less than two weeks and had led to extensive destruction of life and property. Several vehicles like cars and bikes were damaged and submerged in water due to the cyclone storm, which was followed by heavy rain and thunderstorm.

If your cars and bikes have also suffered loss or damage due to strong winds, then this is for you. The cost incurred for the vehicles (car and bike) can be recovered by a motor insurance product.

To be noted, motor own damage (OD) cover offers financial protection against losses due to natural catastrophes like a cyclone, flash floods, landslides, storm and earthquake.

If your vehicle hsa been damaged in the recent two cyclones, here's what you should do to file a claim with your insurance company.

Important: First Inform the Insurer

If you are an insured victim, then first you need to do intimate your insurer about the incident. In case your vehicle has suffered damage after a tree or something fell on it, don’t attempt to remove it. You may further damage the vehicle in this process and the claims payment process will thereafter be delayed.

You need to inform the insurers by either writing to them or calling them on their toll-free numbers or customer service numbers, within 48 hours. Then, you need to provide all the related details of the incident and the vehicle involved. Once you register your claim, you will be given a registration number.

Keep pictorial evidence:

Due to nationwide-lockdown in the view of coronavirus, the general insurers across India are allowing the filling of a claim online. However, you need to submit pictures of the damaged vehicle to show the extent of damage, according to which the claim will be provided.

How to file claims for motor insurance:

It is no surprise that severe cyclonic storms Amphan and Nisarga have left tonnes of cars and bikes damaged. A regular policy which covers both - own damage and third-party liability will be sufficient in such cases.

Insurers might also provide documentation waivers. Also, they may accept photographs shared digitally to settle motor insurance claims.

What you need to do:

Provide the insurer with basic information such as your name, phone number, and car number. The insurer will then be able to pull out your policy information with the help of these details.

Once you register your claim, you need to wait for further instructions from the insurer as the vehicle will be towed to the nearest garage to ascertain further losses.

Here’s what you need to provide to your insurer:

Your contact numbers

Car insurance policy number

Name of insured person

Date and time of accident

Vehicle number

Make and model

Location of the incident

Brief description of the incident

Name of driver

Place and contact details of the insured person if the person intimating the claim is not insured

