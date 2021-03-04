Image Source : EMBASSY OF JAPAN/ANI Manduadih-Prayagraj bullet train project: Route survey begins

The Modi government's ambitious bullet train project is gaining momentum. According multiple media reports, the government is exploring the feasibility of running a bullet train between Manduadih (Varanasi) and Prayagraj.

Reports say that officials of the High Speed Rail Corporation of India Limited (HSRCIL) have started surveying on the route. The survey started from Bhadohi. Officials will study the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route and submit a report to the Ministry of Railways. Currently, an express train covers the distance of 121 km from Varanasi to Allahabad in two hours.

The Manduadih-Prayagraj will form a section of Varanasi-Delhi high speed rail corridor. It is the second bullet train project after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. The project will connect cities like Mathura, Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bhadohi. The proposed 800 km Varanasi- Delhi High-Speed Rail corridor will reduce the travel time by half.

The corridor will also be connected to Ayodhya and the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar District.

HSRCIL was incorporated in 2012 as a subsidiary of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the development and implementation of the high speed rail projects.

