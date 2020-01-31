Image Source : FILE Industrial sector only saw 0.6% growth in April-November: Survey

Sounding an alarm, the Economic Survey 2019-20 on Friday said the industrial sector registered a growth of 0.6 per cent in 2019-20 (April-November) as compared to 5 per cent during 2018-19 (April-November) raising an alarm.

The industrial sector, as per Index of Industrial Production (IIP), registered a growth of 0.6 per cent in 2019-20 (April-November) as compared to 5 per cent during 2018-19 (April-November), the Survey noted.

The fertiliser sector achieved a growth of 4 per cent during 2019-20 (April-November) as compared to (-) 1.3 per cent during 2018-19 (April-November). Steel sector achieved a growth of 5.2 per cent during 2019-20 (April-November) as compared to 3.6 per cent during 2018-19 (April-November).

Total telephone connections in India touched 119.43 crore as on September 30, 2019. The installed capacity of power generation has increased to 3, 64,960 MW as on October 31, 2019 from 3, 56,100 MW as on March 31, 2019.

The report of the Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline, released on December 31, 2019, projected total infrastructure investment of Rs 102 lakh crore during the period FY 2020 to 2025 in India.