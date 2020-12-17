Image Source : INDIA TV Soon, highway toll fee will be deducted directly from your bank account - Check details

The government has finalised GPS-based (Global Positioning System) technology toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the move would ensure India becomes "toll booth free" in the next two years.

DETAILS

The toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account based on the movement of vehicles. While now all commercial vehicles are coming with vehicle tracking systems, the government will come up with some plan to install GPS technology in old vehicles. Gadkari said that the toll collections may reach Rs 34,000 crore by coming March. He informed, by using GPS technology for toll collection, the toll income in the next five years will be Rs 1,34,000 crore.

Speaking at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme, Gadkari said that industrial development is key to employment generation and poverty eradication in India, however at present, industry is India is centralised in urban areas as such decentralisation of industry is imperative to boost growth rate as growing urbanisation is causing grave problems in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others. He also impressed upon the need to promote public-private investment in infrastructure development. He assured Government’s support in projects that are not economically viable.

READ MORE: FASTags mandatory for all four wheelers from January 1

Latest Business News