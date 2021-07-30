Good News! HDFC Bank customers can now withdraw cash without debit card at ATMs | Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : HDFC BANK/TWITTER Good News! HDFC Bank customers can withdraw cash now without debit card at ATMs | Know how it works

Are you an HDFC Bank customer? HDFC Bank has now introduced a new service which will allow its customers to withdraw cash from ATMs without ATM or debit cards. HDFC Bank has introduced "Cardless Cash Withdrawal" for its customers. With this 'Cardless Cash Withdrawal' process, customers can obtain cash from an HDFC Bank ATM even when they are not carrying their debit cards or have left it at home.

"Forgot your ATM card? Don't worry HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is #DigitallyYours with 24X7 services to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs. Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without ATM/Debit Card," HDFC Bank's official Twitter handle shared on Thursday.

This facility enables you to withdraw cash securely and conveniently from ATMs without using a bank card.

As per the official website of HDFC, cardless cash withdrawal requests can be initiated for a minimum amount of ₹100 and up to a maximum amount of Rs10,000 per day or ₹25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits may be subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).

A successful cardless cash withdrawal request will be valid for a period of 24 hours from the time of the creation of the request. After 24 hours, the request will be reversed to the initiator's account.

Convenient withdrawals

​​​​​​​24X7 service to send/transfer and withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs

The beneficiary need not hold a bank account and can withdraw cash instantly without ATM / Debit Card

Fees and Charges

Waiver of Rs 25/txn fee for cardless cash withdrawal till September 30, 2020. Charges of Rs. 25 per transaction will be applicable from 1st October 2020.

There are three steps one has to follow to withdraw cash without an ATM card: Adding a beneficiary, sending money to the beneficiary, and cash withdrawal by the beneficiary. Here's how the process works:

Cardless Cash Withdrawal Process

Step 1: Adding a Beneficiary

For 1st time users, a beneficiary needs to be registered. Registration of a beneficiary needs to be done through NetBanking and is required only once per beneficiary.

Login to NetBanking

Select Funds Transfer tab >>> Request >>> Add a Beneficiary >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Enter the beneficiary details, click on Add and Confirm

Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP received for validation

(Please note that after completing the addition of the beneficiary it will take 30 minutes for the beneficiary details to reflect in your account.)

Step 2: Sending money to an added Beneficiary

Login to NetBanking

Select Fund Transfer >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Select the Debit Bank Account

Select beneficiary from list of registered beneficiaries (Mobile number gets auto-populated)

Check the beneficiary details, enter the amount, click on continue and confirm

Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP to validate the transaction

The beneficiary will receive an SMS containing the OTP, nine-digit order ID, and the amount

Step 3: Withdraw cash at HDFC Bank ATMs by the Beneficiary

The beneficiary visits HDFC Bank ATM and selects Cardless Cash (option will be displayed in IDLE loop screen)

Select the language

The customer will be asked to enter the following details in a sequential manner

a. OTP

b. The beneficiary mobile number

c. Nine digit order ID

d. Amount of the transaction.

Once the above details are validated the cash will be disbursed by ATM.

