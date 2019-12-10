Aadhaar Alert! Update mobile number in Aadhaar Card without any document submission. Here's how

Aadhaar Alert! UIDAI says NO document required to update mobile number in Aadhaar Card; here's how

Aadhaar card user alert! Are you Aadhaar cardholder? Want to update your mobile number Aadhaar? No need to worry as UIDAI says now, no document is required to update mobile number in Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed citizens to update basic personal information like name, date of birth and gender on their Aadhar cards.

To update your mobile number, all you need to do is visit a nearby Aadhaar Kendra and get your mobile number updated in Aadhaar. To be noted, this will be done through mandatory biometric authentication by the Aadhaar holder.

A confirmation has been given through a tweet by Digital India's official Twitter handle.

"#SmartTips | Mobile number update in #Aadhaar requires mandatory biometric authentication by the Aadhaar holder. Visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra to get your mobile number updated in Aadhaar. The process is fulfilled without any document submission," Digital India @_DigitalIndia tweeted.

How to Update/Change Your Mobile Number in Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre

Step 2: Fill the Aadhaar Update FormStep 3: Enter only your current mobile number in the formStep 4: You need not mention your previous mobile numberStep 5: You do not have to provide any proof for updating your mobile numberStep 6: The executive will register your requestStep 7: You will be handed over the acknowledgement slip containing the URNStep 8: A fee of ₹ 25/- has to be paid for availing this service

ALSO READ: Attention! Applied for Aadhaar Card? Here's how you can get it without any document

ALSO READ: Attention Aadhaar cardholders! You may have to pay Rs 10,000 fine for making this mistake