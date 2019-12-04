Attention! Applied for Aadhaar Card? Here's how you can get it without any document

Aadhaar card has become one of the important financial document. To apply for PAN, filing income tax return (ITR) or to receive a subsidy or grant from the government, it is mandatory to submit your 12-digit Aadhaar number. But what if one doesn't have Aadhaar card? Well, now getting Aadhaar is no more hectic job. Individuals can apply for the Aadhaar card by presenting certain documents to UIDAI and can be availed even without the documents.

How to avail Aadhaar Card without document:

The enrolment procedure to apply for the Aadhaar without any documental proof is the same as it is in the normal enrolment procedure for Aadhaar Card apply.

According to the UIDAI's Aadhaar enrolment form, there are two more ways to apply for Aadhaar card if an individual does not have their own POI/POA supporting documents - (1) Through an Introducer and (2) Through Head of Family (HoF).

The introducer can be anyone from a friend, colleague to a family member of the Aadhaar Card applicant.

How to apply for an Aadhaar card if you do not have the required supporting documents.

1] With the head of the family as Introducer; and

2] With any other person as Introducer.

Step by step guide on how to apply for Aadhaar Card without any documents:

1] Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre;

2] Obtain Aadhaar application and dully fill it with the information sought. One can download Aadhaar application online by logging in at the UIDAI official website — uidai.gov.in — and visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment centre with a duly filled Aadhaar application;

3] Fill in the identity and address proof of the introducer at the introducer's space in the Aadhaar application;

4] Provide your biometric and demographic details;

5] The introducer needs to sign at the space given on the Aadhaar application;

6] The introducer also needs to give his biometric and demographic details at the Aadhaar enrolment centre;

7] Submit the Aadhaar application;

8] After submission of the Aadhaar application, the UIDAI applicant will be given an acknowledgement number; and

9] Aadhaar card applicant should keep the acknowledgement number safely as it will be used for checking Aadhaar status.

To locate nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre, one can log in at uidai.gov.in — the official website of the UIDAI.

