Stock markets: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs amid strong global cues in early trade.

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on Thursday amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 159.18 points to reach an all-time peak of 74,245.17 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 49.6 points to 22,523.65.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 82.85 a barrel.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee stayed firm and rose 9 paise to 82.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of a weak American currency overseas and a sustained inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets.

The local currency also found support from positive equity markets, however, volatile crude oil prices capped its rally, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.82 and gained further to trade at 82.74 against the greenback, climbing 9 paise from its previous close.

