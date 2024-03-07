Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Stock markets: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs amid strong global cues in early trade

Stock markets: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs amid strong global cues in early trade

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 159.18 points to 74,245.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 49.6 points to 22,523.65.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: March 07, 2024 10:40 IST
Stock markets: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs amid strong global cues in early trade.
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update: March 7

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on Thursday amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 159.18 points to reach an all-time peak of 74,245.17 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 49.6 points to 22,523.65.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 82.85 a barrel. 

Rupee against dollar 

Meanwhile, the rupee stayed firm and rose 9 paise to 82.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of a weak American currency overseas and a sustained inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets.

The local currency also found support from positive equity markets, however, volatile crude oil prices capped its rally, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.82 and gained further to trade at 82.74 against the greenback, climbing 9 paise from its previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Bitcoin reaches record high amidst investor interest, global market dynamics

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Markets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement