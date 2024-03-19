Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
  5. Stock markets continue to be in red; Sensex tanks 420 points, Nifty settles at 22,045 in early trade

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 314.56 points to 72,782.72. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty dropped 101.65 points to 22,045.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: March 19, 2024 10:30 IST
Stock markets continue to be in red
Image Source : INDIA TV/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update - March 19

Stock markets: The equity benchmark indices continue to be in negative due to weak global cues and rising crude oil prices. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 314.56 points to 72,782.72. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty dropped 101.65 points to 22,045.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the major laggards. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were quoting low. 

Rupee against dollar 

The rupee declined 5 paise at 82.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.94 to a dollar, down 4 paise over the previous close of 82.90.

The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar at 9.15 am.

