SBI share price: Bank to pay dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share, Check record date

SBI Share Dividend, SBI Dividend 2022 Ex Date: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared a dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for the FY 2021-22. This translates into 710 per cent of SBI share's face value of Re 1 each.

SBI has informed that the record date for dividend payment would be May 26. The dividend would be credited in the account of SBI shareholders on June 10.

SBI share price on Tuesday jumped 0.46% to close at Rs 463 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it closed at Rs 461.

For the quarter ended March 2022, the public sector bank had reported a 41.28 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at Rs 9,114 crore. The profit was driven by healthy interest income and better asset quality. Its standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 6,451 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022, PAT grew by 55.19 per cent to Rs 31,676 crore as against Rs 20,410 crore in FY21.

SBI is the country's largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country.

