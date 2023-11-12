Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex at gains by 400 points, Nifty crosses 19,000, all sectors in green

In the special muhurat trading session, Sensex and Nifty rose more than half a percent on Sunday driven by across-the-board buying by investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 380.86 or 0.59 percent to 65,285.54 points with all its components trading in the green, marking a firm start of the new Samvat Year 2080.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 109.80 points or 0.57 percent to 19,535.15 led by gains in IT, infra and energy shares. Among the Sensex shares, Infosys rose the most by 1.37 percent, followed by Larsen & Toubro (0.90 percent), and Wipro (0.83 percent). HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, TCS, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints and Titan were among the lead gainers.

Broader markets also advanced with the BSE MidCap gaining 227.43 points or 0.70 percent and BSE SmallCap by 452.11 points or 1.18 percent. All the sectoral indices were trading in positive territory led by industrials, IT, metal and services indices.

This year the symbolic trading session was held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. The special trading session includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges on Diwali, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for new beginnings, including investments.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in power, utility and metal stocks amid weak global trends. During the Samvat year 2079 ended on Friday, the BSE Sensex jumped 5,073.02 points or 8.47 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 1,694.6 points or 9.55 per cent.

