Nykaa IPO Allotment Status Check: Know latest GMP, listing date

Nykaa IPO GMP, Nykaa Share Price: Nykaa IPO allotment status has been announced. Nykaa IPO bidders can find the status of their application online by visiting the registrar's website Link Intime India Private Limited or BSE website.

The IPO of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, was subscribed more than 82 times.

Nykaa shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 10. Nykaa shares listing on NSE and BSE will be done on November 11.

The Rs 5,352 crore Nykaa IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares against 2,64,85,479 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times, non-institutional investors 112.02 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 12.24 times.

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,19,72,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. The price range for the offer was Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd had raised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Nykaa IPO GMP

In the grey market, Nykaa shares are commanding a strong premium of more than 65 per cent. The unlisted shares of Nykaa are trading at a premium of Rs 700 over the issue price of Rs 1,125 per share.

According to the draft papers, Nykaa plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for expansion, by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses. It also plans to retire some of its debt, which should bring down interest costs and further shore up its profitability.

Nykaa is planning to deploy the proceeds of the IPO for marketing and promotional activities, to focus on strengthening its 13 owned brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals and Kay Beauty along with establishing and promoting new brands. The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

