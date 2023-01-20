Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Budget 2023: A Look at India's Longest-Serving Finance Ministers

As India prepares for the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, it is worth taking a look at the finance ministers who have had the honor of presenting the most budgets in the country's history.

Leading the pack is Morarji Desai, who presented a total of ten budgets during his tenure as finance minister in the late 1970s. Desai, who also served as India's prime minister from 1977 to 1979, is considered one of the country's most prominent political figures of the 20th century.

Next on the list is P. Chidambaram, who presented a total of five budgets during his tenure as finance minister in the 1990s and 2000s. Chidambaram, a member of the Indian National Congress party, is known for his economic reform policies, which aimed to liberalize India's economy and attract foreign investment.

Another notable finance minister is Yashwant Sinha, who presented a total of four budgets during his tenure in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Sinha, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is credited with implementing several key economic reforms, including the liberalization of India's foreign investment policies.

The current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented three budgets so far, has also made a notable impact on the Indian economy. Her budget in 2020 was the most ambitious one ever presented, which aimed to boost the economy and the growth rate, and it was focused on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' which boosted the indigenous production and manufacturing sector.

Other finance ministers who have presented multiple budgets in India's history include Pranab Mukherjee, who presented three budgets during his tenure in the 1980s and 2000s, and Manmohan Singh, who presented two budgets during his tenure in the 1990s.

Overall, it's clear that India's finance ministers have played a crucial role in shaping the country's economic policies and direction. From Morarji Desai's efforts to curb inflation to P. Chidambaram's efforts to liberalize the economy, these leaders have left a lasting impact on India's economic landscape. As we look ahead to the 2023 budget, it will be interesting to see how the current finance minister continues to build on the legacy of her predecessors.

FAQs:

Q: Who has presented the most number of budgets in India's history?

A: Morarji Desai has presented the most number of budgets in India's history, with a total of ten budgets during his tenure as finance minister in the late 1970s.

Q: Who are some of the other notable finance ministers in India's history?

A: Some of the other notable finance ministers in India's history include P. Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, and the current finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who have all presented multiple budgets during their tenure.

