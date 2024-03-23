Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest Lok Sabha elections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya (Left) and Misa Bharti.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to reports, Rohini Acharya may contest the election from Saran parliamentary seat while Misa Bharti could contest from Pataliputra.

RJD is part of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc and will be contesting the upcoming elections in alliance with Congress.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM leader and former Bihar CM, to contest from Gaya