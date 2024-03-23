Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest Lok Sabha elections: Sources

Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti likely to contest Lok Sabha elections: Sources

Bihar will vote in all the seven phases during the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19. The state has a total of 40 parliamentary seats.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2024 21:00 IST
Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya (Left) and Misa
Image Source : PTI Lalu Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya (Left) and Misa Bharti.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to reports, Rohini Acharya may contest the election from Saran parliamentary seat while Misa Bharti could contest from Pataliputra.

RJD is part of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc and will be contesting the upcoming elections in alliance with Congress.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM leader and former Bihar CM, to contest from Gaya

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement