Bihar: JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti's husband, son arrested under Arms Act

Patna: The Bihar Police have arrested Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti's husband and son. Additionally, Bharti's husband and son were arrested by the local Mokama police in the Patna district. They were both arrested in connection with an Arms Act case.

An Arms Act case has been registered against Bima Bharti's husband, Awadhesh Mandal, and his son. Both individuals have been sent to jail.

"In view of the upcoming festival and election, on February 11, a strict vehicular checking campaign was conducted under the supervision of the Rural Superintendent of Police, Patna, sealing the boundaries of all districts from a security and law and order point of view. During this time, near Rajendra Bridge under Hathidah Police Station, around 7:30-8:00 pm, some suspicious individuals were seen arriving in two vehicles. Upon stopping and searching them, weapons, cartridges, and other items were recovered from the individuals riding both vehicles," the police said in a statement.

"In this regard, information was given to the Arms Magistrate, who came to the police station at around 0:00 am today on 12.02.24 and assessed the recovered weapons, after which, on the basis of the typed application of the said Arms Magistrate, the accused were arrested. Case number 77/24 dated 12.02.24 Section 25(-B)/30/35 Arms Act was registered against Hathidah police station," it added.

The police said that further action is being taken against the apprehended suspects. Some of the apprehended individuals have a criminal history, and investigations into the criminal history of other suspects are also underway.

Who all are arrested?

A total of nine people were arrested by the police. They are Avadhghesh Mandal, Avadhesh Mandal (Master ji), Rajkumar, Prashant Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Prem Kumar Mandal, Subodh Mandal and Pankaj Kumar.

Police recovered weapons

Police also seized a white-coloured Scorpio, a Fortuner car along with arms and ammunition. Police recovered two NP bore rifles, one SSBL gun, 97 live cartridges, ten mobile phones and other accessories.

Bima Bharti confirmed this information to the media in the House today. It is pertinent to mention that Bharti was among the two MLAs whom the party had been unable to contact for the last two to three days.

What did Bima Bharti say?

Bharti said, "While I was on my way to Patna, the police detained my husband and son. They are currently being held at the Mokama police station. Despite our continuous efforts to inform Shravan Kumar, Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, and other senior party leaders that we were on our way and our family members were detained, our pleas were not heeded. Misleading reports in the media suggested that we were absconding and not attending the assembly, which is entirely false. Our husband and son are still detained at Mokama police station."

Earlier, reports emerged about an FIR filed at the Kotwali police station in Patna regarding the alleged abduction of JDU MLAs Bima Bharti and Dilip Rai. JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed an FIR accusing JDU MLA Dr Sanjeev and contractor Sunil Kumar Rai, who are reportedly close to Tejashwi Yadav, of kidnapping JDU MLAs.

What is the matter of Rs 10 crores?

Sudhanshu Shekhar has also alleged in the FIR that an offer of Rs 10 crore was being made to induce JDU MLAs to defect. Sunil Kumar, reportedly close to Tejashwi, was the one offering this inducement.

