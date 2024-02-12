Nitish Kumar lambasts RJD rule during floor test in Bihar Assembly, says 'I have joined NDA forever'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BIHAR VIDHAN SABHA TV Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (February 12) addressed the state Assembly during the trust vote and said that he has joined the NDA forever. He also took on the rule of the Lalu Yadav family in Bihar before 2005 and said that there were earlier conflicts among two communities, which was stopped after his government came to power.

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do? There used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. But when I came to power, these conflicts stopped," he said.

"We worked for the upliftment of every section of society. I have now returned to where I was earlier. I have come here forever," Nitish Kumar stressed..

Nitish Kumar asked the Opposition leaders to work constructively for the development of the state and said, "When you have any problems, come and meet me. We will solve all your problems."

Development started in Bihar after I became CM: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said that everyone knows the history before 2005. "No one came out of the house after evening. Development started in Bihar after I became CM in 2005 in alliance with the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition staged a walkout during the floor test. The Nitish Kumar government won the floor test securing the support of 129 MLAs.