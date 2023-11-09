Bihar: Bill to increase caste reservation to 65 per cent passed in Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill passed unanimously

The Reservation Amendment Bill was passed unanimously by the Bihar Assembly on Thursday. The Bihar Cabinet had passed a proposal to raise the quota for SCs, STs, Other Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to a total of 75 per cent from the existing 50 per cent.

Based on the survey findings, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a hike in the reservation of OBCs and EBS to a combined 43 per cent from 30 per cent, 20 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 16 per cent and 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 1 per cent.

The quota for EWS will remain at the existing 10 per cent. The Caste Survey report revealed that OBCs (27.13 per cent) and the extremely backward classes sub-group (36 per cent) account for a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total of 13.07 crore, while SCs and STs together were slightly over 21 per cent.

According to the report tabled in the assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state is home to about 2.97 crore families, out of which more than 94 lakh (34.13 per cent) live on an income of Rs 6,000 or less a month.

Citizen-driven caste census: Nitish Kumar

"Decision on caste census not made by the center; the public initiated it. Alongside caste enumeration, an assessment of the economic status was also conducted. The current objection stems from varied opinions; initially, 50% was agreed upon, later the center proposed a 10% additional reservation for the economically backward, leading to unanimous approval. The central government suggests conducting caste-based enumeration, open to further expansion if needed, viewed positively. The data from caste census will contribute 2.5 trillion rupees over 5 years for welfare schemes targeting the impoverished, homeless, and landless. Special state status could bring additional benefits," said CM Nitish.

