Nitish's population control remark: Complaint filed against Bihar CM in Muzaffarpur amid political stir

With the apology by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remarks on population control, it was expected that the controversy would be settled. But now, the row entered legal trajectory as a complaint was filed against the Bihar CM in a Muzaffarpur court over his remarks. Lawyer Anil Kumar Singh filed the complaint and the matter will be heard on November 25.

Modi slams Kumar over 'derogatory' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Kumar over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women in the Bihar Assembly and said the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect” for women. The PM said he will do whatever he can to ensure the respect of women.

“Yesterday, one of the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s big leaders who is holding the bloc’s flag high and playing different games to unseat the present government (at the Center) used a language, which no one can even think of in a state assembly in the presence of mothers and sisters...he didn’t even feel ashamed of it,” said PM Modi without taking Kumar's name.

What did Kumar say?

Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.