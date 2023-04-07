Friday, April 07, 2023
     
As Covid cases rise in India, Nitish Kumar urges Centre to provide fresh vaccine stocks

On Friday, India logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar

Asserting that his government was 'alert' in view of the rising incidence of COVID cases in some parts of the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to provide fresh stocks of COVID vaccine vials so that administering of jabs, which is currently on hold, could be resumed. Although Covid cases are not on the rise in Bihar.

"Our testing rate is much higher than the national average, which is six lakh tests per one million people. We are conducting eight lakh tests. Bihar accounts for about one-fourth of the total number of tests conducted across the country", claimed Kumar.

 

"In Bihar cases are very few but we are alert, nonetheless. In places like hospitals wearing of masks is being reinforced. We were also carrying out vaccination till our supply dried up. We hope the Centre would do the needful soon", added Kumar.

