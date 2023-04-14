Tata teases the dark edition of Nexon EV Max, launching in India soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tata teases the dark edition of nexon EV max, launching soon in India

Tata Motors has recently teased the launch of a new edition of the Nexon EV Max in India, The new version which will be a dark edition and similar to the currently marketed Nexon EV and Nexon EV Prime versions.

The teaser revealed a preview of the latest version and was posted on the social media handles of Tata Motors. The tagline "The Dark side of high-definition. Gets redefined. Dark To The MAX Coming soon" added to the mystery and excitement surrounding the launch.

The exterior of the new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is expected to be sleek black, and the inside will likely follow suit. Along with this, the car is anticipated to get a number of exterior upgrades, such as charcoal gray alloy wheels, a piano-black dashboard, and black interior upholstery.

In addition to the visual upgrades, the Nexon EV Max is also anticipated to have a number of additional functions, including a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and other goodies. However, it is anticipated that the top-tier version of the electric SUV would be the only one to receive these changes.

Previously, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max in May 2021. It is an extended-range variant of the company's well-liked Nexon EV, which has been the most popular electric car in India. It is priced at an introductory cost of Rs. 17.74 lakhs and has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kilometers on a single charge.

The Nexon EV Max has a more potent battery pack with a 40.5 kWh capacity that produces higher power output, enabling the car to produce 143 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The company currently offers two Nexon EV Max models, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, in a variety of colors, including the recently released Intensi-teal, as well as Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

