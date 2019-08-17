Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched on this date. Check details inside

Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched on 21st August

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Here's good news for all the car lovers. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch XL6 MPV on August 21. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks a sporty version of the Ertiga. The vehicle will join the Indian automaker's line up as the sportier and premium MPV based on the Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be retailed via the NEXA dealerships and can be booked through the official website of NEXA or the NEXA app. Maruti Suzuki XL6 with its front grille, headlamps, classy interiors and even the seatings layouts is being the teased by the company on numerous occasions.

As the launch date is approaching soon, the company has revealed few new details about the MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6, for starters, will be sold in only two trim levels--Zeta and the top-end trim Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 interiors

Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is retailed through the Arena set of dealerships and is available in four trims. Also, Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in six colour options whereas Ertiga has five colour options.

Premium stone finished interiors

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has the following colour options--Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Premium Silver, Prime Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey and Pearl Brave Khakhi.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available with a petrol engine only. Its a BS VI-compliant K15 petrol engine with integrated Smart Hybrid technology. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is six-seater and gets the captain seats at the second row instead of a bench. Also, the XL6 will also get electronic stability program.

Signature Quad-led headlamps

