Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV to be launched on August 21; luxurious, more sporty Ertiga?

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV teased; luxurious, more sporty Ertiga?

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its all-new XL6 MPV on August 21. The XL6 will be sold via Maruti Suzuki's Nexa premium dealership chain. The company has teased the auto enthusiasts with an official sketch and also let out details on the upcoming premium MPV.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The all-new Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks a sporty version of the Ertiga. The sketch shows a revised front profile of the car with brand new headlights and front grille. The Maruti Suzuki has very smartly turned a functional MPV like Ertiga into a premium looking MPV with distinctive cosmetic changes.

There is also a different bumper at the rear with a deceptive diffuser which does give the car a sharper look than the Ertiga.

The Maruti Suzuki will offer a dual-tone exterior colour scheme with black alloy wheels.

From the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come with an all-black interior and a six-seat layout. The second row will consist of 2 individual captain seats. The Driver seat in the new XL6 will be height adjustable.

Maruti Suzuki xl6 interiors

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will boast of the new SmartPlay infotainment system. The top-spec model will also include leather seats, reverse camera and cruise control.

Under the hood, the XL6 will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The car will be available in 5-speed manual transmission as well as 4-speed automatic transmission.

There is no official word on when Maruti Suzuki (NEXA) will start taking the pre-bookings for the XL6.

More information on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available as the August 21 launch dates closes in.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

​