Renault TRIBER to be launched on August 17: All you need to know

Image Source : RENULT TRIBER Renault to introduce EVs, SUV in India

Renault India, the subsidiary of French car-maker Renault has announced the opening of bookings for upcoming product TRIBER, ahead of its launch on August 28.

The production of Renault TRIBER has already begun in the manufacturing facility in Chennai, and cars are reaching Renault’s network of more than 350 dealerships across the country.

Customers can book Renault TRIBE on the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

"Renault TRIBER showcases the prowess and collaboration between Renault teams in India and France and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market," says Renault.

The automobile manufacturer currently retails 'Kwid', premium Sports Utility Vehicle 'Captur', Lodgy and its flagship 'Duster' in domestic and overseas markets.

Here are some details about Renault TRIBER

Renault TRIBER will be launched on August 28

Renault TRIBER bookings starts from August 17.

Renault unveils TRIBER globally in India.

It offers a total of more than 100 different seat-configurations, and industry first EASYFIX seats

8-inch multimediatouch screen features the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system.

TRIBER is fitted with a 1.0-litre petrol engine.

TRIBER will be the third flagship to Renault India after KWID and Duster.

Talking about the confirmation of launch date, country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, Venkatram Mamillapalle said, "Renault TRIBER will play an important role in our expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity. It would be the second product after the company's successful 'Kwid' to carry the 'Made in India' manufacturing tag. Renault TRIBER offers Renault’s contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. With the opening of bookings today, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Renault family."

