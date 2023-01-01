Weekly Horoscope (Jan 2 to Jan 8): Aries may face hardships in relationships in FIRST week of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Weekly Horoscope (January 2 to January 8)

Weekly Horoscope (January 2 to January 8): With New Year, more expectations are hope, the first week of January is here! This week focuses more on finances, relationships, jobs and health. The changing planetary positions of the stars will determine what positives and negatives the upcoming days have for all zodiac signs. Many responsibilities together can put a burden on Aries' mind. Besides, don't create bitterness in the relationship due to an inferiority complex. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla the weekly astrology prediction for all zodiac signs from January 2 to January 8.

Aries

Ganesha says this week many responsibilities together can put a burden on the mind. The disease of a superior person in the family is possible. Don't create bitterness in the relationship due to an inferiority complex. There is a possibility of obstruction in endeavor areas and trouble in married life. Despite having good feelings, you will not be able to prove yourself good. Take advantage of good opportunities by controlling the apprehensive mind with prejudice. This week the mind will be influenced by good and progressive ideas in the fields of endeavor. Will be hopeful of some important successes. You will get success in the education competition. Efforts in employment will be worthwhile. Students may be a little worried about their careers.

Taurus

Ganesha says due to the increase in new responsibilities, the mind will be worried about their fulfillment. Stop thinking about old touchy things. Attraction towards a new business may increase. There will be good successes in the field. Excessive expenditure on material comforts is possible. Bitterness in relations is possible due to some unpleasant things. Efforts will be intensified in education competition. You can be happy to get good news this week. This week, the mind can be worried due to obstruction in some important work. There can be intensity in old relations but avoid defamation. Improve your serious nature.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week's positive thinking will bring color in a new direction. Due to continuous hard work on the job, the mind can remain upset. Politicians may have to face some upheaval. It is important to take expert advice before investing in a new business. This week can be busy for government employees. Ambition will inspire positivity this week. Some new suspicions can create bitterness in old relations. Due to the busyness of business, lack of time for personal needs will come in the way. Good plans will bring success. New business relationships may intensify this week. Will get the cooperation of the best people. The job environment will be pleasant.

Cancer

Ganesha says the change in your personality is necessary. Business engagement will increase. Some unique desires will be effective on the mind. Have faith in your abilities and wait for the time. Old problems will be solved. Stopped tasks will be resolved. The old circumstances have changed and you are facing new challenges which you have to face physically and innovatively. This week, the people associated with the government can get opportunities for profit. Efforts made for some important work can be worthwhile. It is possible to improve spoiled relations with the mediation of a friend and family. Proximity to eminent persons will increase.

Leo

Ganesha says childish nature in the workplace can affect the image. to fix it. Any long-distance travel is possible. The job environment can be a bit unpleasant for government employees. Will be worried about the happiness and sorrow of the family members this week. Some changed conditions in employment will be unpleasant, but their long-term results will be beneficial. Progress is possible this week by having close relations with high-level people. The activism of politicians will increase. Efforts in the field of education can be fruitful. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Expenditure is possible in material comforts. Any important domestic obligation will be fulfilled.

Virgo

Ganesha says due to increasing responsibilities this week, there will be pressure on the mind to fulfill on time. There will be some surprising excitement this week. Beware of the activation of opponents in the workplace as emotional expectations can be painful. Laziness this week can deprive you of important benefits. Never take the words of family members to heart. Suddenly you and your family members can be happy with some good news. This week the mind surrounded by negative worries and apprehensions will be engaged in prayer to God. All old problems will be conquered. There can be an obstacle in the accomplishment of important tasks of waste. It would be good to pay attention to the health of the spouse.

Libra

Ganesha says this week new tasks will take your mind. This week government employees may find change in job pleasant. Due to weak morale, negative worries will be effective on the mind. There will be an improvement in talent in employment. It will take the mind to arrange proper means to fulfill the responsibilities. Minor health problems are possible this week. Do not do any work in haste, otherwise, errors are bound to happen. Control your childish behavior, otherwise, the image may get tarnished. Proximity to higher people will be beneficial this week. On receiving the affection of close relatives, there will be a feeling of pleasant enthusiasm. Long-distance travel is possible.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week you will face the circumstances with might. There can be a dispute about any small thing in married life. Control sensitivity and anger, otherwise bitterness is possible in close relationships. This week you have to pay attention to your spouse's health. Time will be favorable for the people associated with governance. In the economic sector, there will be progress due to the implementation of new schemes on this day. Will pay attention to proper hard work in education competition. You can get the benefit of hard work in the field of livelihood. This week, stop living in imagination and move forward in favor of the physical world. Do not waste time on unnecessary work. Engage your mind in some creative work.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says it will be better to forget the past this week as it will bring sweetness to the relationships. New schemes will be taken care of for economic strength. Good thoughts will reveal the talent inside. This week you will be worried about the efficient performance of any important responsibility. Responsible behavior in the family will be appreciated. The mind can be anxious due to the inability to function properly in important areas. Progress is possible from the working week. You can try to implement new plans with enthusiasm this week. Proximity to high-level people will increase. There will be busyness for politicians.

Capricorn

Ganesha says beware of enemies hiding in the guise of friends this week. With continuous hard work, you can make your important plans meaningful. Beyond imagination, try to make your plans meaningful on the ground of reality. Students' mind can be engaged in continuous hard work. There may be some obstacles in the workplace this week. Laziness is possible due to excessive hard work in the office. The mind will be worried about the arrangement of resources for the fulfillment of important responsibilities. The mind will be worried about the collection of material comforts. Will be efficiently popular this week. Will get the benefit of high-level relations. Time will be beneficial for politicians. Emotional support from parents can boost enthusiasm.

Aquarius

Ganesha says faith will increase in religious works this week. You can get the desired success in the endeavored areas. Don't criticize others everywhere. It is possible to have a rift with a colleague regarding a new job. Work patiently in odd circumstances. Some arguments with the borrowers are possible. Some worries in studies can affect the mind. Some special successes will be expected. The grip on governance may remain strong this week. The good feeling will be successful in purpose. There will be benefits of intellectual ability in the field. Difficulties are possible in traveling for an important purpose this week. Proximity to people of flattering nature can be harmful. It will be good for you only if you do not take any decision in haste this week.

Pisces

Ganesha says some new prospects will display amazing abilities. Popularity will increase by being active in the discharge of social work and relations. be careful about your health. Will pave the way for development in new ways and modern way in the field. Any important work that has been stuck for a long time can be solved by someone's good advice. Planetary compatibility for students will make their hard work worthwhile. Good wishes can awaken in the mind this week. Proximity and activism will increase with politicians. Learners can get benefit of planetary compatibility. Material pleasures will increase. This week, you will increase the tension among your loved ones with your tact. A favorable situation in the workplace can make the mind happy and the arrival of a guest in the house will be a pleasure.

