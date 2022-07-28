Thursday Remedies: You NEVER face money problems by taking these measures on Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Thursday Remedies: On July 28, Shravan is the new moon day of Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Thursday is known as the day of Lord Vishnu. Amavasya Tithi will last till 11.25 pm. Tomorrow evening there will be Vajra Yoga till 5.56 pm. Vajra means hard. Vehicles among other things are not bought in this yog, otherwise, it may cause loss or accident. Buying gold in this yoga is stolen and if the cloth is bought, it soon gets torn or gets spoiled. Also, tomorrow morning till 7.05 am Punarvasu Nakshatra will be there, after that Pushya Nakshatra will take place.

Pushya is the eighth constellation out of the 27 constellations located in the sky circle of Pushya Nakshatra. This is an auspicious constellation. Doing auspicious work during this nakshatra gives success. Acharya Indu Prakash shares what measures you should take to increase the flow of business again, get rid of the court case, increase the income in the job and a fruitful married life:

Worship Lord Vishnu. If there is a patient in the house, then today is a good day to improve his health. Today, take out a little thread from the clothes of the patient, mix it with cotton and make it a lamp and light a lamp in a ghee lamp and burn it in the temple of Hanuman ji. Do this remedy for seven consecutive days. By doing this today, the patient's health will start improving soon.

To pacify the enemies and to avoid sudden calamities, feed the black dog with mustard oil, that is, roti with mustard oil. By doing this today you will get rid of enemies.

If you want to keep the blessings of ancestors and gods and goddesses on you and also want to get rid of money related problems, then on this day go to a river-pond and feed the fishes made of wheat flour to the blessings of ancestors and gods and goddesses. Will remain on you and money related problems will also be solved.

If you want to keep instability away from your life, then on this day Brahmins should be fed Kheer with food and in the evening keep some Kheer under the Peepal tree. Doing this today gives virtue and removes instability from life. Also wear yellow clothes.

If you want to get rid of financial problems in your life, then tonight tie 8 almonds and 8 kajal boxes in a black cloth, keep that cloth in vermilion and after waking up in the morning throw it at the back side of the house or in the Peepal tree. Keep it Doing this today will get rid of financial problems.

On this day, offer mustard oil, black urad, black sesame, iron, black cloth and blue flowers on Shani Dev and light a lamp of mustard oil in the peepal tree. By doing this today, one will get rid of the inauspicious effects of Saturn.

On this day, one should stay away from anger, violence, immoral acts, meat, alcohol etc.

