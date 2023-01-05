Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: Date, Purnima Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Aarti and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023

Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: People observe Shri Satyanarayan Vrat on Purnima, which falls every month on full moon day, and this vrat holds great significance among Hindus. Satyanarayan will be worshiped on January 6 in the new year. Many people organise Satyanarayan Puja to please Lord Vishnu in the form of Shri Satyanarayan which is considered the incarnation of truth. Worshiping Satyanarayan and fasting brings health, prosperity, wealth and glory.

As per Drik Panchang, this month Satyanarayan Vrat will be performed on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush i.e., on January 6, 2023.

Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - January 6, 2022 - 02:14 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends - January 7, 2023 - 04:37 AM

Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: Significance

Purnima holds its own religious and spiritual significance. On this sacred day, Moon comes closer to the Earth and bestows the devotees with its divine rays. It is believed that fasting and worshiping Lord Satyanarayan on the full moon date of every month brings happiness and prosperity at home and fulfills wishes.

It is also believed that for people who observe Satyanarayan Vrat on Paush Purnima, Lord Vishnu blesses them with prosperity and especially those who are searching for the perfect life partner or want to get married soon, must observe this fast to get Lord Vishnu's blessings.

In the mythology of Satyanarayan Puja, it is said by Lord Vishnu himself that, the person who observes this fast, all his sorrows go away. The devotees must chant or listen to Vishnu Sahastranaam while offering puja to God.

Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: Mantra

1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Om Namo Laxmi Narayanaye..!!

3. Shriman Narayan Narayan Hari Hari..!!

Satyanarayan Vrat January 2023: Puja Vidhi

On this day one should wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Next, take a wooden plank, put a yellow cloth over it and place an idol of Lord Shri Satyanarayan, decorate it with banana leaves and mango leaves. Now prepare Panchamrit for worship.

To note, Panchamrit is prepared by adding milk, ghee, curd, jaggery, five nuts, basil leaves. The devotees who wants to please Lord Satyanarayan must offer Tulsi Patra as it is considered auspicious.

Now, offer flowers, Kumkum, put haldi tilak to the Lord, keep a kalash (Urn) full of water and Light a diya with desi ghee. After this, offer sacred thread, flower-garland, perfume, medicine and fruits etc. and worship according to the method. After this, listen to the story of Satyanarayan Vrat and perform aarti of Lord Satyanarayan. After completing the Satyanarayan katha, aarti is recited "Jai Laxmi Ramna" and "Jai Jagdish Hare".

Devotees must offer water (Arghya) to Moon to honour the deity before breaking the fast by consuming the Prasad of Panchamrit.

Satyanarayan Vrat Katha

Read More Astrology News