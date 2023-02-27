Mercury Combust in Aquarius 2023: Know the effect on zodiac signs of Sun, Saturn conjunction

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mercury Combust in Aquarius 2023

Mercury Combust in Aquarius 2023: Changes in the zodiac signs of planets are very important in astrology. The Raja Yoga formed by the communication of planets sometimes proves beneficial for some zodiac signs. One of which is the Budhaditya Raja Yoga formed by the communication of the planets Sun and Mercury. In February there is a conjunction of the Sun, Saturn, and Mercury in Aquarius. Budhaditya Yoga is being formed by the combination of the Sun and Mercury. The position of the Sun and Mercury will prove to be beneficial for people of many zodiac signs. Know what is in store for you-

Aries

Ganesha says that Budhaditya Yoga is going to be auspicious and fruitful for the people of Aries. During the period of Budhaditya Yoga, your work will be done due to your destiny. With the support of luck, you will get successful in your work. The working people will get new opportunities. There are chances of getting a promotion at the workplace. Respect will increase in society. With this transit, your income will increase and there will be chances of monetary gains. During this period, some of your much-awaited work will also be completed. Employed people can also get promotions at this time.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this combination is considered very beneficial for you. You are going to get both name and money in your career. If you are going to buy a new vehicle or invest in real estate or land then this time is good for you. Apart from this, if you are associated with politics or social work, then this time will bring a lot of positive changes for you.

Gemini

Ganesha says that the ruling planet of Gemini is Mercury and Mercury and Sun are friendly planets. That's why this transit will give benefit the natives of Gemini. This transit is likely to increase the income of the natives of Gemini. Remember, if you are employed, then you can get opportunities for promotion in the job. If you are associated with any business then you are likely to get a new deal. However, Suryadev will not be able to change much in terms of luck. But your body will be full of energy and you will be full of enthusiasm.

Cancer

Ganesha says that with this transit you may have to face health-related problems. At this time you also need to drive the vehicle very carefully. In such a time, the possibility of an accident with you has increased a lot. During this period, you also need to exercise restraint on your speech, otherwise unnecessary disputes can increase your problems.

Leo

Ganesha says that your health will definitely improve at this time, but you may have to face some differences with your partner. At this time any serious illness of your partner can be detected. If you are doing business in partnership, then walk a little carefully at this time. There is a possibility of fraud with you.

Virgo

Ganesha says that there is a possibility of your promotion during this conjunction. Your confidence will also increase. If you are doing your business abroad, then you can get double the profit from there. Long-standing enmity can end at this time. At this time you can win in litigation. But at this time you may have trouble in the eyes and stomach.

Libra

Ganesha says that this combination of planets is going to prove auspicious for you. However, you have to take special care of your heart. Avoid eating outside at this time. Take light and digestible food. At this time you may have any problem related to digestion. This time is not good for the students. At this time they can lose their focus. At this time there is a need to be a little conscious of the children as well.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this planetary combination is not auspicious for you. Especially this transit is not considered good for heart patients. If you are employed then this is a favorable time for you. At this time you are very likely to get promoted because your high officials are also happy with you at this time. However, asthma patients need special care at this time. Take care of your parent's health as well.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that sweetness can be seen in your speech during this transit of Sun, Saturn, and Mercury. Those who are working in the media or film industry, their work can be appreciated during this period. Improvement can also be seen on the economic side. A family member can get a good job. If you were worried about your health, then during this time those worries can also go away. There can be good changes in health. However, those people are advised to be a little careful, who have problems with dust allergies. An increase in the concentration of students can be seen.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the bitter words spoken by you during this alliance can hurt your family members. At this time there may be some problem with your eye. You may have to work a little harder to get financial profits from this transit. Also, more caution should be exercised while dealing with money with someone. This combination can lead to sudden monetary gain. Not only this, there can be a new deal in business, the benefits of which will be seen in the future.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the combination of the Sun and Mercury will prove beneficial for Aquarius people. This yoga will prove beneficial on your financial front. There can be an increase in income. This time period is going to be beneficial for you. Will get the benefit of investment. It is an auspicious time for the natives who are thinking of changing their jobs. During this, the people of Aquarius will definitely get successful in whatever work they start. Officers will collaborate with you in the workplace. There will be sudden profit in business.

Pisces

Ganesha says that Budhaditya Yoga will bring positive changes in life for Pisces people. Traders will get benefits. The salaried people can get an increase in income with promotion. Responsibilities may increase at the workplace. The situation of money is going to be auspicious. You should ignore spending money on unnecessary things. Your government work can be done at this time. You can also win in the case.

