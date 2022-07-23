Libra Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Get ready to face challenges, don't invest money anywhere

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): This week's planetary movements are going to affect all the twelve zodiac signs. While it will be a great week for some, others might have to face a few difficulties. According to expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, Libra people will have a few major challenges to look after in July last week on both personal and professional fronts. It is not the right time to trust others. You need to take care of a few things. Read on to know in detail the astrological predictions for the week.

Ganesha says there will be a few challenges at this time. Accept them, you will have a definite success. Standing firm on your principles will also increase your respect in society. This is the right time to solve any problem at home. A few people with jealousy can cause trouble for you. So be careful. The advice of others may prove to be wrong. So believe in your ability. Students of this zodiac sign will be frustrated by the failure of any of their projects. You may need to work harder in the workplace. Don't invest money anywhere at this time. There will be some tension in the family regarding any issue. The vehicle also needs to be used with caution.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News