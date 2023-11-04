Horoscope Today, November 5: Special moment for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 5

Horoscope Today 05 November: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 3.19 pm tonight. Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed today. Apart from this, there is a tradition of celebrating Shri Radhashtami today. There will be auspicious yoga till 1:36 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 10.29 a.m. today, after which Ashlesha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 05 November 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Your day will be full of happiness. You will get a good discount on purchasing grocery items today. Parents will spend time with their children, children will be very happy today. Today, lawyers will solve the cases of old clients and will also meet new clients. You will get an opportunity to help a friend, which will make him very happy. You will get relief from health-related problems today.

Taurus

It will be your lucky day. People associated with politics will be successful in creating a good image in society. Students doing civil engineering will get placement in a good company. Hard work will give good results, hence there is a need to work hard. People doing the textile business will get more profits today and their business will also expand. Your elder son's business will progress, which will make you very happy.

Gemini

It will be a good day for you. You will participate in some cultural programs and enjoy the program there. People playing chess will have a great victory today, and you will also learn some new experiences from your fellow players. Today you will get success in matters related to real estate. People looking for jobs will have a good interview. Married life is going to be happy. Students will get better results in exams.

Cancer

Your day will be profitable. You will plan with your friend to expand your business, which will give you good profits. Today you will try to find happiness in small things. There is a possibility of the arrival of a small guest in the house. Control your anger so that all your work will be done well. Today you will get support from family in completing some household work. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Leo

It will be a great day for you. To protect your health, do meditation so that your mind will remain concentrated and your health will remain good. You will give the responsibility of your business to a responsible person so that your business will run well. You will go to the shopping mall with the children, from which you will buy good toys for the children. Today you will complete your work well in the office. The boss will be pleased with your work. Today you may have to travel to another city for a business meeting.

Virgo

Today your day will be better. To solve business-related problems, you will hire a good consultant team, with the help of which your business will run well. Your general conversational behaviour will be good due to which people will like you. Will go to watch a movie with his family, and will have a lot of entertainment. Today you will be interested in social work, and people will appreciate you. There will be mutual harmony in the family.

​Libra

Your day will be mixed. Today will be a good day for women, they will prepare new dishes for their children. People doing fashion design courses will get a good project today. The blessings of elders will make you successful. You need to be cautious about your health today. You will get support in your work from your spouse, and due to this, your work will be completed on time. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Scorpio

Your day will be very happy. Your happiness will increase with the arrival of a relative and your children will also be happy. Youth looking for a job will get a job in a good company today. People doing printing work will make more profits today. The newly married couple will go on a long drive today, and sweetness will increase in the relationship. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home. Today you will decide to start a new business online.

Sagittarius

It will be a good start to your day. Avoid eating fried foods from outside, which will keep your health good. You will get to learn something new about the project from seniors, which will further increase your knowledge. Life of students will be very busy as they will clear the topic of Maths today. You will help someone in need which will make your mind happy. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in the society.

Capricorn

It will be a great day for you. Do money-related transactions with caution. You will take advice from your brothers to buy a new house for yourself, which will help you. Today your confidence will increase, due to which you will do all your work with utmost honesty. Your family members will be happy with you and will take them somewhere for a trip. Today is a good day for women. Will be successful in completing some work.

Aquarius

Your day will bring a very special moment. To buy property, you will meet property dealers today and finalize the deal well. The newly married couple will get blessings from elders. Your health will be fit and fine today. The day is going to be good for lovemates, they will go to watch a movie together. You will receive a gift from your spouse today. Today you will make a new plan to increase the speed of business.

Pisces

It is going to be a good day for you. The advice of elders will prove helpful in completing your tasks. The ongoing discord between lovemates will end today, there will be sweetness in relationships. By doing a little hard work in your work field, you will get the opportunity for big financial gain. You will plan a trip abroad with your friends, for which you will be very excited. You will get an opportunity to attend the parents' meeting of your children, through which you will be able to know about the activities of your children.

Read More Astrology News