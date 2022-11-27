Horoscope Today, November 28: Favourable day for Virgo, Aries; Cancer needs to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 28

Horoscope Today, November 28: Today is the fifth day of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will be till 1.35 pm today. Vriddhi Yoga will remain till 6.5 minutes this evening, as well as Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga, which will remain from 10.29 in the morning till sunrise the next day. Along with this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 10:29 in the morning, after that Shravan Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is the marriage ceremony of Shri Ram. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 28th November for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. It's a day to do something new. You can think about some work in a new way. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then investing after thorough research will benefit you. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel refreshed after a long time. Your image among everyone will remain good today if you cooperate with others. Everyone will be happy with you. Offer water to the neem tree, everything will be fine.

Taurus

Today your day will be better than before. You might get more work in the office than before, but you will handle everything well in time. For those who do stationery business of this amount, the day will be more beneficial for them. You will get more progress at work. There are also signs of meeting an old friend. You will spend a good time with friends. Meditate on Goddess Durga, your progress will be assured.

Gemini

Today you will have a good day. For those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Students who are preparing for government job competitions can also get some good news today. Whatever work you start, complete it in time, it will be good for you. You can get the support of a senior officer or colleague in the office. You will get everyone's cooperation. Feed the fish, your work will be completed in time.

Cancer

Today your day will be of mixed response. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is being completed, but by the end of the evening, some work may get interrupted. Today, before doing any important work, do take advice from the elders of the house or any experienced person. parents' blessings Today you will be able to overcome all the obstacles. New ideas will automatically keep coming into your mind. For those who are in government jobs, the day is going to be fine. You can get someone's help to move forward in business. Worship Maa Lakshmi, the solution to all your problems will come to an end.

Leo

Today your day will be fine. Students who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone. You need to be a little careful in the transaction of money. Do your due diligence before lending money to anyone. There is a need to take care in the changing season, as there may be some problems with your health. Worship Maa Santoshi, health will be good.

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. You can also get good news in court cases. There will be sweetness in married relations. You will get full cooperation from your partner. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. Donate fruits in the temple, your

all wishes will be fulfilled.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. You will meet some big personalities. It will prove to be very useful for you in the coming times. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the business of tour and travel. Business people can get some big projects. Keep restraint on your speech. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. Feed bread to the cow, and there will be happiness in married life.

Scorpio

People will have a good day today. You will get results as per your wish. You will go to see that place today to shift your business to another place. The day will be good for a partnership. The day will also be good for employed women, with the support of the boss and other colleagues. By meeting, your tension will be less. You can take responsibility for yourself for some work in the office. Donate a packet of milk in the temple, progress in business will be on your cards.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. For those who are associated with the field of politics, the day will be progressive. Your party can also give you a big position. Your respect will also increase among the public. Final-year students can get some work. With this, you will fulfill your dreams. After worship in the morning, mix Gangajal in water and sprinkle it all over the house, everything will be auspicious.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. Students preparing for any government exam will have to work harder than before. There is also a need to pay attention to health. Any kind of negligence can harm you. Those who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. Can take decisions related to ordering goods from another city. Spouses will get support in matters related to property. Offer something to eat to the children in the orphanage, your day will be better.

Aquarius

Today you will have a good day. You will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. The day is perfect for doing social-related work. You can join any NGO or any social organization. Your juniors will also want to learn from you. You can get responsibility in the office for some work, which you will complete well. Light a lamp of desi ghee in the house, and sweetness will remain in the relationships.

Pisces

Today you will have a good day. People associated with art and literature will get famous today. You will get a chance to join a big group. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Your interest in religious works will increase. You can be a part of any religious ritual. The day can prove to be good for investing in small industries. Today is a good day for advertising a product, chances of your success are rising. Salute with folded hands in front of your presiding deity, monetary gain will be on the cards.

