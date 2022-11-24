Horoscope Today, November 24: Gates of happiness will open for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 24

Horoscope Today, November 24: Today is the Pratipada date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Pratipada Tithi will cross the whole day today till 1:37 in the late night. Today, from 12.20 pm to 8.44 pm, there will be Sukarma Yoga and from sunrise till 7.37 pm, there will be Yaijayog. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 7:37 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice day and Rudravrat. The 21-day worship of Goddess Annapurna has started from today. And today Guru Margi will be there. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 24th November for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today is going to be better than everyday. If you want to start a new business, then it will be better if you invest money according to your budget. Students will complete their missed syllabus today, which will reduce their tension. Your health may deteriorate due to the weather, so take care of your diet. You will go shopping with his family.

Taurus

Today your day will be beneficial. You will get advice from elders on some work, which will benefit you. People of this zodiac whose birthday is today can throw a party for their friends. You will get help from your colleagues in business. There will be maximum benefit. Take care of the health of the elderly, spend time with them. You will think of doing religious program with your family members, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. People doing handicraft business will get more profit. If you are worried about something for a long time, then today is a good time to share it with your partner. Today the respect of people associated with social service will increase, they will get to do some social service. There will be an increment in the salary of private company employees.

Cancer

Today you are going to start your day in a good mood. Students doing agricultural engineering will get to learn something new. Mothers will go shopping with children and kids will be very happy to get toys. Those who are planning to go out somewhere, their plan may get canceled due to some reason at the last moment.

Leo

Your day will be mixed. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of parents. On this day, you will be able to get your work done by others. Those doing textile work will get good profit today. Only by utilizing the time properly, you will be able to become a successful person in your life. The sales of people working in herbal medicine will increase, income will increase more.

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Mutual coordination will remain good in your married life. To decorate the house, you will make up your mind for flower decoration. Today, we will maintain a balance between our work and life. Make your behavior such that no one gets hurt by your words, take care of this. You will get full support of your family members in household chores, your work will also be completed soon.

Libra

Today is going to be a good start to your day. People associated with sports will learn something new from their coach and will give their best performance. Businessmen doing courier business will get benefited. People associated with politics will continue to dominate the society today. Women of this amount can start their own business, there will be more profit. Avoid taking decisions in haste, do your work after thinking carefully.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to bring new happiness in the family. You may have business-related tension, so go for a walk in a quiet place, which will calm your mind and make your mind fresh. Those doing small scale industries will get more money than expected. To listen to the problems of the children, you will have to take out a separate time, so that the thoughts of the children can be known. You will start online yoga training.

Sagittarius

Today your health will be good. Students studying software engineering will get good placement. People doing business of beauty products will get more profit today, their customers will also increase. A lot of likes and comments will come on your post on social media. You will go to a new place with father, there will be a discussion about your future.

Capricorn

Today will be your favorable day. You can be hurt by something, you will be tense. You try to understand others and adopt good behavior. Modeling stars will do their show in a new city today, which will get more support from the people there. Today you will get relief from the problem of diabetes to a great extent. Take care of the elderly and spend time with them.

Aquarius

Today you will have confidence. Lovemates will tell about their relationship to their parents. Will respect their relationship. People doing furniture business will get good profit today. Working parents should take out time for their children. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, today they will get good benefits from a client. You will feel better by helping someone helpless.

Pisces

Today will be full of your enthusiasm. It will be beneficial for you to do some new experiment. But the hard work done now will yield results in the future. Give your time in business, due to your negligence, your workers can be negligent in work. There will be the happiness of small guests coming to the house.

