Horoscope Today, November 15: Golden day for Libra; know about other zodiac signs

Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya and Wednesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 1:48 pm today. Today is the festival of Bhaiya Dooj, a symbol of brother-sister love. Also, Sukarma Yoga will start from 12:08 PM today till 9:59 AM tomorrow. Apart from this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 3.01 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 15th November 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get back the stuck money, which will further strengthen your financial position. Today you will think of contributing to social work. You will get profit by working in a planned manner in business. Today you will face many challenges in office work, but you will succeed if you make decisions patiently. Traveling for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. I will go somewhere with my love mate.

Lucky colour- brown

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your colleagues in the office will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Your spouse will give you happiness today. Today you will get support from your parents in your work, due to which your work will be completed on time. Today you need to be a little careful while talking to someone. You will have a good time in the evening with friends. You will discuss with someone about taking the business forward. Will help the needy as far as possible.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today some important work of yours will be completed, which will make you happy. Today you will consider new ways of working. Today people will praise you after seeing your efficiency at the workplace. Today the desire to help people will arise in your mind. Today you will go shopping with your family. Today your business plans will be successful. Today you will also get new employment opportunities. Today the economic situation will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will buy the things you need today due to sudden financial gain. There will be more sweetness in married life. Today is going to be a very good day for people associated with politics. You will get some new responsibilities at the party. Your respect and honor will increase in society today. Students will achieve success in competitive examinations. You will be very excited to get a promotion as well as an increment in office. The ongoing dispute with your lovemate will end today, you will give gifts to each other to bring newness in the relationship.

Lucky colour- pink

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your colleagues and seniors at work will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today all important work will be completed easily. You will easily fulfill the responsibilities given by your father in business. People of this zodiac sign who are doing furniture work will get more benefits than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behavior. Do not be careless about your health. Today your financial condition will be good. There will be happiness in married life. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant with the arrival of the little guest.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial position will remain strong. Today you will go to the market to buy items for the home. Time is favorable for students preparing for competitive exams. Good results will be achieved through hard work. This evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be present. You may have to discuss some work in the office. Today is a very special day for people of this zodiac sign who work in a multinational company.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. People will like your humble nature. Today you will make a plan to control your expenses. Today you should avoid thinking too much about anything unnecessarily. Today, despite your busy schedule, you will take out time for yourself. Your spouse will give you a surprise today. Children will be busy in sports today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Auspicious colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. You will look very happy after your child gets a good job and will feel like having a party at home. Today you will get relief from any health-related problem that has been going on for a long time. You can do your favorite work after coming home from the office, this will give you peace of your mind. Will you go somewhere with your spouse today? Today is going to be a favorable time for students, there are chances of success.

Lucky colour- blue

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students should maintain full focus on their studies, they will soon be successful. People doing private jobs may get promotions today. You can participate in some auspicious festivals with family members. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with sports. Today you will be given the responsibility of some work in the office, you will be successful in completing it.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Today is going to be a good day for gym trainers of this zodiac sign. Your business skills will sharpen and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. There will be happiness in life. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities and along with this you will complete even the most difficult tasks with full determination.

Lucky Colour- red

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your happiness will know no bounds if you get good profits in business. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today you will share your thoughts with your friend, he will give importance to your words. People in the family will fully respect your words. You may hear some good news from your child. The newly married couple will go somewhere today. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will focus your attention on some creative work that will further enhance your experience. You will meet people who will help you in the future. Today you will be successful in completing your important work, which will make you feel relaxed. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will end today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today you will take advice from an experienced person to expand your business.

Lucky colour-pink

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

