Horoscope Today, March 22: Job opportunities for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Today's horoscope for March 22, 2024: Today is Trayodashi date of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Friday. Trayodashi Tithi will last through today's entire day and night till 7.18 am tomorrow. Dhriti Yoga will last till 6:35 pm today. Also, after passing the whole day today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 4.28 am tomorrow. Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 22, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will bring happiness to you. Today is a very auspicious day to resolve family issues. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. There are chances of marriage for unmarried people. Your business wishes will be fulfilled. You can start any business of your choice. During this time you need to keep an eye on your expenses. While focusing on your work, you will also pay attention to your eating habits. Your mutual understanding with your lovemate will improve. Today is going to be a great day for students. The office environment will remain pleasant. The responsibility of the house may fall on you.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is a favorable day for you. You will step out of your comfort zone to fulfill your dreams. You need to change your lifestyle and try to make the right decisions in difficult times. People will be impressed by you in professional life. Also, try to deal with the challenges faced today with our wisdom and understanding. Today you will go to dinner with your spouse. The newly married couple will plan to travel somewhere today. You will try to complete some special work well. You may get some new means of progress.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today will be a hopeful day for you. You will be prosperous, especially in your personal life. Your married life will be positive. Pay attention to the words before saying anything during a conversation. People of this zodiac sign will get a lot of profit in their business but be cautious while making any business decision. Avoid doing business in partnership. Some changes will be seen in the family today. Your health will be better. You should not depend on every person around you, even if he is your friend. This is not right for you. Will try to do every work himself.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today you will get some good opportunities. You will make new plans in the workplace and work accordingly. Today some people will try to create problems for you. You will focus on your work instead of paying attention to him. Today is a good day for those who have been searching for a job for a long time, they will get some good news. If you are planning to travel somewhere with your family, then wait for a few days now. You will take care of your personal and family needs. Family life will be better in every way. You will get blessings from elders.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Leo

You will have a good day today. You will get success in expanding your business. If you are making any additional plan related to employment or business, then there are chances that you will get everyone's support in it. You will get sources of financial gain. Today you will spend a lot of money on some children's projects. You will like this expense. Take care of your health, and include nutritious things in your diet. You will get support from higher officials. Seniors in the office will be impressed by your work and will give you a gift.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a day of success for you. If you want to make your career in business then time is good for you. People who do business in partnership are likely to make sudden financial gains today. Your hard work will increase your income. Try to avoid unnecessary disputes today. You will get good returns from any investment made earlier. You will get support from your family. You will enjoy the party with friends today. Change your lifestyle for your good health.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today will be a day full of expectations for you. There will be positive changes in your life. There are chances of you getting a promotion or a new job. There will be happiness in your life. You will make up your mind to invest in a big company. Today you should avoid laziness otherwise there may be a delay in completing your work. The income of people doing dry fruits business will increase and the day will be profitable. Teachers are likely to be transferred to the place of their choice.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will remain optimistic today. Today one of your posts will be liked more on social media. Today the skills of interacting with others will also improve. If you invest in the right place, you will get good profits. Those who are willing to get a job will get success. People associated with technology will get new opportunities. People of this zodiac sign appearing for competitive exams will get new opportunities. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a special day for you. Today you will try to learn something new. Today the advice of elders will guide you in the work field. Your social circle will increase. Those who are single will get the life partner of their choice. Today your confidence will increase. Today you will concentrate on completing your tasks. You will get ample opportunity to avail luxury items. Today you need to be cautious of your opponents. Married life will remain better.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than everyday. You will plan to go on a trip with your spouse. This will be a necessary step to preserve your relationship. To keep family life happy, do not leave any communication gap. Be sure to talk to everyone. You will see happiness on your face after getting the desired profit in your business. Today your financial condition will be good. Take care of your health and keep getting routine checkups done on time. You may get some good news in the workplace. Many people can help you in solving money matters. Your work can be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Your day will be happy. Today you will spend time with your family. Today you will get some new opportunities related to life change. Today you will be successful in finding solutions to the problems going on in business. Today you may decide to take a franchise of a big product. The plans made today will be successful. Your married life will be happy. Try to spend a good time with each other. Today your family life will be happy. You may get success in terms of career.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You will make new strategies to grow your business. This will make your plans successful. Your financial condition will improve. Any of your projects will also be appreciated. People doing jewelery business today will have good income. Today, he will get all possible help from his family in completing any work. The day is auspicious for them. You can get some good news. Traveling somewhere will prove beneficial to fulfill business objectives. During this period you should avoid extra expenses.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)