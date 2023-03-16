Horoscope Today, March 16: Favorable day for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, March 16: Favorable day for Gemini

Horoscope Today, March 16: Today is the rising date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha Navami and Thursday. Vyatipat Yoga will be there for 7 minutes at 10 am today. After that Variyan Yoga will take place. Along with this, after crossing the whole day, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 4:47 in the morning. Mercury will enter Pisces this morning at 10.48 am. Know Thursday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 16 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be full of confidence. You will get a new project in the office, which will help you complete it. You will get happiness from the child side. Father's blessings will be with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. There will be an increase in your material comforts. There will be some good news from children. The spouse's support will be received.

Taurus

It is the best day for you. Any of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today you will complete the office work soon. You can make a plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. You will try to fulfill the needs of the children. You will talk to some special people from whom you will benefit in future.

Gemini

Today will be favorable for you. You will plan to watch a movie at home with the family. In terms of health, you will feel fit. Today will be a better day for the people associated with marketing. Try to resolve any matter peacefully. Will spend more time with friends in the evening and think about the future with them. You may be a bit lethargic in terms of health, but including seasonal fruits in your routine will keep your health better.

Cancer

Today you will have a good day. You can think of doing some big and different work. You discuss any subject with the child. You will give some special advice for their better career. The women of this zodiac doing business will have a busy day, but will spend the evening with their family. Will get the cooperation of the high officials of the office, and spoiled work will also be done. You will also work on some new ideas. Your mind will be more inclined towards spirituality.

Leo

Today will be neutral. There will be some special good news from the child side, everyone in the house will be happy. The opposition will bow down before you. People around you will prove helpful to you. You may get a little confused today due to excessive thinking. Your social network will become strong. Whatever work you do, it will be in your favor. If you use new techniques to complete your work on time, then your work will be easy.

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial side will remain strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain restraint in your speech. Avoid being too stubborn about anything. Unnecessary controversies can also come to the fore, stay away from them.

Libra

Today your day will be full of busyness. You should avoid getting into trouble with old things. Some people can oppose you by getting angry over small things, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and plan to hang out somewhere. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. Your stalled work for a long time will be completed, and you will get mental peace. You will also be very active socially.

Scorpio

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your words with your father; this will solve the problems going on in life. You will achieve great success in the work you do together with your father. In the matter of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will change your energy. Your positive image will be created in the eyes of people. Computer students will get a chance to learn well.

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to some temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. The spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. You will be a little hesitant in taking on new responsibilities, there may be some shortcoming in your efforts. There will be better coordination with the spouse. Will spend time remembering old things with friends. Exercise in the morning, this will increase the positive energy inside you.

Capricorn

It will be a busy day. The boss can assign you a new responsibility, which you will fulfill with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of your income will be created, and your financial side will be strong. There will be a trend in the fields of art and literature. People of this zodiac, who are associated with the sports world are in their practice today. The support of parents in financial matters will continue. Friends will also help. Take special care of your eyes.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. You may spend more time on everyday tasks. It will be better for you to seek the opinion of elders before investing money in the business. Father will make every effort to grant the children's wishes.You will get some new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfill very well. People associated with the field of art will make good profits.

Pisces

Today will be your favorite day. Your important work will be completed with the help of the elders of the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything about you today; this will bring newness into the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. Troubles will go away from home. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Auspicious events will be organized in the house, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

