Horoscope Today, February 11: Capricorn to make progress in work; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, February 11, 2024: Today is the second day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 9.10 pm tonight. Parigh Yoga will continue till 10.38 am today, after which Shiva Yoga will take place. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 5.39 pm today. After passing the whole day today, Venus will enter Capricorn at 4.52 am tomorrow morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 11 February 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be fruitful for you. Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet some new people. Today you will get ample support and cooperation from your elders. Today you will get relief from the problems coming in your education, you will be happy. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. Will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities. Reading an inspirational book or watching a movie will be good for you.

Taurus

It is going to be a great day for you. You will include a morning walk in your daily routine, which will make you feel quite energetic. An old friend may ask you for financial help. You will not let him down and will help as per your capacity. Your energy level will remain high. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. Home-related problems need to be considered. Today you will feel lucky in the hustle and bustle of life.

Gemini

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you will earn income from more than one source. Be careful in matters of governance and administration. Today investment-related matters will gain momentum. Trust a stranger thoughtfully today. Students can get rid of any confusion. You will move ahead in the field of competition. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. Today you will get full support from your spouse.

Cancer

It is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will be sky-high. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in entertainment. People suffering from arthritis will get relief today. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. People doing writing work may have the idea of writing a story.

Leo

It is going to be a joyful day for you. You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. Today, avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone. Your old friend will come to meet you, and meeting you will refresh your old memories. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. People who are working away from home will miss their families. If you have made any investment earlier, you will get full benefit from that also.

Virgo

This zodiac sign will bring happiness to your family. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you once helped will be of use to you today. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual works will increase. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities.

​Libra

It is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Where is your money being spent? You need to keep an eye on this, you may need money in the future. Today you will get some good news from a relative. A big lesson in life is to accept that it is impossible to change many things. Amidst the ongoing hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to do your favourite things.

Scorpio

Your day will be full of confidence. You will discuss some work with your spouse. You will attend some entertainment programs with your friends. You will be successful in solving the problems going on in the family with your wisdom. Today you will get a new project in the office, which your colleagues will help you in completing. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your abilities. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not show haste in any legal matters today. If you keep control of your expenses, you will be saved from future problems. Today you will complete your work at a normal pace. If you want to start some new work then the day is auspicious, you can do it, there are good chances of getting success in your work. Today your spouse may be successful in their career. Will take an active part in charity work. The ongoing dispute between brothers and sisters will end through talks.

Capricorn

It is going to be a favourable day. The day will be good from a health point of view. Today your increasing expenses can cause problems, hence try to stick to a budget. Do not make any property deal in haste. People working in the political field will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path to your progress in the workplace will be paved. Today we will make plans to solve some old problems. Today you will feel better in terms of health, including seasonal fruits in your routine will give you relief.

Aquarius

It will be a favourable day for you. Today we plan to watch a movie at home with the family. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. You will meet an old childhood friend after a long time, whom you will be happy to meet. If you have paid full attention to savings-related plans, you will be successful in saving some money for the future. Try to resolve any matter peacefully. You will spend more time with friends in the evening and will think about the future with them.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There will be no limit to your happiness after getting a promotion in a job. Your spouse can start new work. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day, but will spend the evening with their family. You will get support from higher officials in the office, the spoiled work will be completed. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today will prove beneficial for business.