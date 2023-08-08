Horoscope Today, August 9: Leo to make plans for future; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 9

Horoscope Today, 9 August: Today is the Navami date of Adhik Shravan Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Today Navami Tithi will cross the whole day till 4:12 in the morning. There will be an increase till 3.40 pm today. Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 2.29 minutes late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 9th August will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will get money from some old land. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, and your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. You will be praised in the office today after seeing your hard work and dedication. You should avoid eating fried things. There will be sweetness in the relationship of lovemates. People in private jobs can get good news related to promotion. Today your health will improve better than before.

Taurus

It will be a great day for you. Today some people will be impressed by you. Today, on the basis of your hard work, you will open new avenues of profit. You should make new plans to move forward in life. Take care of your spouse's health. Politicians can remain busy in social work today. Today the responsibilities of the house can increase. Those who do stationery business will get profit today. Women will get support from home in starting any industry. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Gemini

Your day will be happy. Today you will be able to present your opinion in front of others in the office. Today will be a good day for the students. Today you need to be cautious about health. Today you will get profit in business. Today, before befriending anyone, his behavior should be understood well. Today auspicious thoughts will arise in your mind. You stopped work and will move forward today. There will be compatibility in the business of gold and silver traders. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Cancer

Today there will be some changes in your workplace. This evening you will plan to go to a friend's birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Today we will try to reduce the responsibilities of parents. Today is a good day for builders, you will get huge profits from new contracts. You will participate in some social functions around the house. Today a friend will come home to meet you. Today you will get the blessings of the elders. People trying for jobs will get job offers.

Leo

Today you will get the full support of luck. Today you will go to a restaurant for lunch with your spouse. There will be an increase in the respect of people associated with politics. He will also get a higher position in the party. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job, are likely to get a job today. Today there will be a better improvement in your health. Today, keep your mind fresh and keep mingling with everyone. There are chances of profit in business, your sales will increase. Today sweetness will increase in married life.

Virgo

Your day is going to be wonderful. Today the relationship with the spouse will be better. The economic side will be stronger today than before. Today the cooperation of parents will be received in the works. New thoughts will come into your mind. Your relations with colleagues in the office will be strong. Also, the boss will appreciate your work. Today you will get good news. The day will be good in terms of health. Focus on your work today, don't get into anyone's argument. Today is going to be a good day for the doctors of this zodiac.

Libra

It will be a good day for you. Today you will be ready to help others. Today you can get to learn something new from seniors. There will be a sudden change in your career, due to which you will gain money. Today married life will remain happy. Mother's health will be better. A close relative will talk about your marriage. You will get success in the economic sector, there will be opportunities for profit in business. Positivity will increase in the life of lovemates. Today you will get opportunities to travel. Respect elders today.

Scorpio

Your day is going to be profitable. You may have to take a big decision in some matter. Will spend happy moments with his friends. The day is going to be good for the women of this zodiac. Today you will get success in work, as well as businessmen will also have to meet someone important. The situation will be better in terms of money. Today, family advice will prove beneficial in some work. Today all the work in the office will be completed on time. Also, the boss will discuss promotion for your better performance.

Sagittarius

Today you will have to take care of some new responsibilities in the house. Today you will go to a friend's house for dinner. The business class will benefit today. Today will be a better day for the students. Financially you will get success today. The problems that have been going on for a few days will be solved easily today. Today your work will be completed better. There will be more money gained from an old client in the workplace. Will go out somewhere to spend time with the spouse. The ability to judge people fast will prove beneficial for you.

Capricorn

Today your confidence will increase. The atmosphere towards work will be good in the office as well, due to which you will feel relaxed. Married people of this zodiac will go to visit a religious place today. Today will be a beneficial day for agricultural work. There will be huge profit in business works. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. Today your positive thinking will increase. If you want to buy land property, then today is a better day. Today younger brothers and sisters will take inspiration from you, you will guide them better.

Aquarius

It will be your lucky day. You will complete the work easily with positive thoughts. Today will be a better day for the married people of this zodiac. An invitation will come from a relative, whom you have not been able to visit for a long time. Today you will make plans for the future. Will make up his mind to organize religious events at home. If you are going to give an interview, success will be in your hands. Do not forget to take the blessings of elders before going to the interview. The day will be wonderful for art students, they will clear doubts from teachers.

Pisces

Your day will be full of freshness. Today your mind will be more engaged in worship. Will go to visit the temple with the family. Today is a favorable day for engineering students of this zodiac. Students who are preparing for any competition by staying away from home will get full support from the teachers. Today will prove to be a great day to bring newness to married life. The day will be good for the children, will go to the park with the elders in the evening. Internship students will get some new information today. People will appreciate your profile on social media.

