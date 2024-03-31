Horoscope Today, April 1st: Aries should avoid decision making in haste; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 1st: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 1st 2024: Today is Saptami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Monday. Saptami Tithi will last till 9.10 pm tonight. Variyaan Yoga will last till 8.29 pm tonight. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 11.12 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mercury will become retrograde in Pisces tonight at 3:53 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 1st, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Your enthusiasm will increase today. You will feel lucky. You will get new opportunities in the workplace. You will get love and respect from your spouse. Avoid taking any decision in haste. You will face some emotional challenges. You will support your brothers and sisters. Today you may think of starting a new business. People associated with the field of media communication will get good opportunities. You can go on a trip to some beautiful places. You will have a good time with your family during the journey. Today you will pay special attention to your health.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. You will see important changes in your life. Students' interest in creative work will increase. There will be new opportunities in career. There are chances of long journeys. This will bring profit to your business. There will be financial strength. Problems from family life will go away. You need to pay special attention to your health. You will work on some new plans, which may require more hard work. You will try to take full care of the happiness of the family.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

It is a day that will bring positive changes for you. People working in private sector may get a good project. In which you will showcase your full talent. You will benefit from this. Students preparing for competitive exams may have to work harder. Income from various sources will increase. There may also be expenses for special work. You can think about renovating the house. You will get a chance to go to some function. You may meet other relatives there.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today will be beneficial for you. You may get some big benefits. You will enjoy spiritual activities. The outcome of a court case is likely to be in your favor. Your opponents may try to create some problems. There will be happiness in your family life. You can go on short trips with family, which will also bring happiness in life. Try not to back down from any challenge in the work field.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Leo

It is a day of success for you. All your work will be done. You may get some big responsibility in the workplace. In which you will get a chance to show your ability. There may be a rush today regarding some tasks. Keep thinking positive today. There will be good bonding in your marital relationship. You will get full support from your family. The day is good for doing business, enthusiasm will be visible in the entire team. There is a possibility of good profit. There may be some business-related trips. You may get some good news from your children which will also make you happy.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get support from your boss in your job. Due to this, you are likely to get a lot of benefits. There will be good coordination in partnership business. You may gain money through someone. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Your social circle will increase. You may have a business-related trip. Take care of your health and improve your eating habits. There is a possibility of change in your business.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

Libra

It will be a day of change for you. Today you may meet an experienced person. Due to this, you will get good support. There will be profit in your business. Money may be spent on a family event. Doing this will make your family relationship even stronger. Relationship with spouse will be sweet. If you are unmarried then there are chances of marriage. You will also cooperate in some social work. Your interest in religious activities will increase. There are possibilities of profit for people associated with electronics and hardware. Time is going to be favourable for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be beneficial for you. Family happiness and peace will remain. You may get more work in the work field today. You will get full support from your colleagues. There are chances of profit in doing business. Earlier investments will be beneficial. There are indications of economic benefits of working in the private sector. Avoid getting too excited today. Try to bring positivity. Students can do a course to learn a foreign language. Make good use of time. New happiness will come in married life. Take care of your health. Students will achieve complete success in education.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Your positivity will remain intact today. Today there will be work pressure in the workplace. You will be successful in completing tasks on time. Today your financial situation will improve. There are chances of progress in your career. Doing your own business may have to face your opponents. Students pursuing higher education will get opportunities to study abroad. Expenses may increase suddenly. There are chances of going on a trip. The family situation will be good. There may be a race regarding some property. Try to resolve issues peacefully and politely.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. You may get an offer for a new job. Maintain coordination among family members. There is a strong possibility of good profit from doing business. Investments made somewhere will yield good returns. Students' interest in sports will increase. You have chances of good financial gain. Today you will get full support from family and spouse. Take care of your health and keep getting routine checkups done. This time can be very good for domestic life. Interest in religion will awaken in your nature.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

You will have a good day. You will do field work with good strategy. Your coordination with colleagues will be good. You will have a pleasant time with your spouse. Family expenses will increase. You will be interested in religious activities. You can also go on a religious trip with your family. The business class may have to face its opponents. Do not share your plans with others. People doing research will get a chance to go abroad. There are chances of sudden financial gain from somewhere. Take special care of your health. Eat food on time. Make a habit of regular yoga and exercise.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today will be a lucky day for you. You may get a chance to travel abroad for some reason. Your mind will be engaged in spirituality. There may be some challenges in the work field. You will proceed with your wisdom, you will benefit. Today you will make a new plan to further expand your business, your plans will be successful. Today you should control your language while talking to someone. Today you try to resolve any matter through conversation. There will be sweetness in married life. Pay attention to your diet for better health. This time will be good for you from the financial point of view.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)